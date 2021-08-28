Trade of the Week: IWM

The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) is a very popular product that tracks the performance of small cap stocks. While it trades over 500,000 contracts on average per day, there are some interesting block trades that hit the tape now and then in IWM options. In this case, a 26,000 block of March covered calls traded. This trade roughly quadruples the amount of cash flow received from holding IWM over the course of a year. The strategy also allows IWM to climb about 15% before capping the gains from share appreciation.

