Trade of the Week: IONQ

In my 48-Hour Income service last week, we sold a cash-secured put on quantum computing company, IONQ (IONQ).

In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.

IONQ had earnings coming up the same day (after market close), and its put option premiums appeared to be overpriced.

The stock held its ground after earnings and it remained above our strike price, so we were able to capture about 3.5% returns in around 2 days.