Trade of the Week: IONQ

Trade of the Week
by Jay Soloff
Subscribe to all of Jay Soloff’s free trading research

 In my 48-Hour Income service last week, we sold a cash-secured put on quantum computing company, IONQ (IONQ).

In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.

IONQ had earnings coming up the same day (after market close), and its put option premiums appeared to be overpriced.

The stock held its ground after earnings and it remained above our strike price, so we were able to capture about 3.5% returns in around 2 days.

Single best way to generate income in 2023 (not dividends)

There’s a new way to collect income every 48 hours without dividends and without taking big risks. I just launched this strategy and it’s one of our top converting in history.

Click here for the details.

 

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay is also the editor for Options for Income, Profit Wheel 360, and co-editor of Weekly Income Accelerator with Tim Plaehn. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.
Subscribe to all of Jay Soloff’s free trading research