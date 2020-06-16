Trade of the Week: HTZ

Hertz Global (HTZ) declared bankruptcy and received a delisting notice for its stock last week. Nevertheless, the options activity on HTZ has been through the roof. It seems day traders are enjoying the action with both calls and puts trading briskly.

One day last week, over 440,000 options traded in HTZ, mostly in small-lot trades. The larger sized trades tended more towards bearish expectations, which makes sense given that the stock should soon be at zero. However, there still could be a lot of action in the name for the time being.