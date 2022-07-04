Trade of the Week: High Yield Bonds

High-Yield Investing, Trade of the Week
by Jay Soloff

A massive options trade occurred last week in iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG).  HYG is a massively popular high yield bond fund that also has a very active options chain.  A put spread was recently sold on HYG with over 150,000 contracts per leg.  This trade is likely meant to boost “yield” from HYG by collecting put premiums. 

972% Total Returns Investing in This Stock

Over a 22-year model I’ve compiled, investing in this high-yield dividend stock produced 972% total gains. Those gains are good to DOUBLE the average returns of the market over the same two decades. This is a brand new strategy I’m bringing to Investors Alley. If you like income, you’ll like this. Click here for how to get started today

 

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.