Trade of the Week: High Yield Bonds

by Jay Soloff

The market continues to be ultra-volatile due to serious concerns over the global economy in the wake of the coronavirus. High yield bonds (aka junk bonds) tend to sell off during times of high stress as investors move to the safety of government bonds instead.

This past week, someone bought a one-week put spread in iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), an extremely popular product for trading the junk bond market. The put spread will make money next week if HYG drops below $80. The trade stands out because it was a 5,000-lot block trade with HYG at $85 – and it doesn’t tend to move that much under normal circumstances.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.