Trade of the Week: GOOS

Last week, in my 48-Hour Income service, we sold a cash-secured put on premium outerwear company, Canada Goose (GOOS).

In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.

GOOS put premiums were elevated at the time due to upcoming earnings. The share price jumped after earnings and never came close to our short strike.

Those who sold the puts made about 3% on the trade in around two days.