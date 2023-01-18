Trade of the Week: Google

Trade of the Week
by Jay Soloff

Earnings season is upon us, so there tends to be a lot of big options trades as strategists position themselves for the results. 2022 was a rough year for many tech stocks, including Alphabet Class C Shares (GOOG).  However, what appears to be a large bullish call spread traded recently in GOOG options. The call spread expires just before earnings, but could be a speculative play that shares will drift higher into the announcement. 

