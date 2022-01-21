Trade of the Week: Gold Miners

ETFs, Gold & Silver, Options
by Jay Soloff

The market may have been selling off last week, but it didn’t stop gold miners from catching a bid.  In fact, VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) was up over 7% one day last week when one of its major component companies posted better than expected earnings.  GDX traded over 300,000 options that day, with 76% calls.  A couple of the larger trades that day were bullish call spreads.  These positions make money if GDX goes up to certain point by March expiration, but cost less than buying straight calls.

26 Places to Find "Extra Cash" in the Next 30 Days

Finding extra money lying around your home is a glorious feeling. The following tips I've gathered over the years. Some I've used personaly, others are ones shared by friends. Let's do this. Click here
Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.