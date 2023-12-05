Trade of the Week: GME

Last week, in my 48-Hour Income service, we decided not to sell a cash-secured put on meme-stock favorite, Gamestop (GME).

In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.

GME was up big with retail traders active ahead of earnings this week.

However, the stock price was extremely volatile (over a 20% daily range), so we decided to avoid making a trade despite the attractive options premiums.