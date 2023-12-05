Trade of the Week: GME

Last week, in my 48-Hour Income service, we decided not to sell a cash-secured put on meme-stock favorite, Gamestop (GME).
In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.
GME was up big with retail traders active ahead of earnings this week.
However, the stock price was extremely volatile (over a 20% daily range), so we decided to avoid making a trade despite the attractive options premiums.
My biggest investing announcement in 23 years:
What if you could collect hundreds of dollars every 48 hours? After 23 years in the markets, I’m finally revealing my fastest income strategy. You’ve never seen this before until now.