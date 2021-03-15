Trade of the Week: GE

by Jay Soloff

General Electric (GE) options saw a massive amount of volume last week, with over 1 million contracts trading in one day. The industrial giant was in the news for the divestiture of its jet leasing business for $30 billion. Investors hoped for improved guidance from GE management after this transaction, but did not get it. During the subsequent stock selloff, one trader sold a large block of puts at the 11 strike. This could be one way to get into the stock at a lower price, or it may used to generate a monthly yield.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.