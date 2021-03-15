Trade of the Week: GE

General Electric (GE) options saw a massive amount of volume last week, with over 1 million contracts trading in one day. The industrial giant was in the news for the divestiture of its jet leasing business for $30 billion. Investors hoped for improved guidance from GE management after this transaction, but did not get it. During the subsequent stock selloff, one trader sold a large block of puts at the 11 strike. This could be one way to get into the stock at a lower price, or it may used to generate a monthly yield.
[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro
Follow these 10 simple rules from 20-year professional options trading veteran, Jay Soloff and start earning a reliable extra income from options.
NO prior experience needed to master these 10 simple options trading rules.
Enter your email below and receive access to this FREE guide...