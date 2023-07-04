Trade of the Week: GDX

A very large call spread options trade in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) could suggest that gold prices are going to be much higher in the next six months. GDX is a popular proxy for trading gold as it is composed of the largest gold mining companies in the world. Last week, a strategist appeared to have purchased a large block call spread that expires next January. The price of gold would have to go up significantly for this call spread to end up paying off.

Introducing a New 48-Hour Income Strategy There’s a new way for you to collect an average of $300 in extra income in just 48 hours using a NEW proprietary trading system. Weekly payments like $360, $390, and even $405 are possible in both bull and bear markets. The only requirement is to just sit down at your computer for 10 minutes a week. Click here now to discover how to unlock this 48-hour income strategy.