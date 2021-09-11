Trade of the Week: First Solar

For the first time in a while, First Solar (FSLR) showed up on the unusual options volume radar. The domestic solar company has seen its stock price perform nicely since 2020 and the push for more green energy solutions in the US. The options on FSLR traded 6x the normal volume on a day last week, with 88% of the activity in calls. That much of a disparity between calls and puts tends to be a bullish signal. The largest trade of the day was a block of over 1,400 out-of-the-money March calls that were purchased.

Here's a Way To Not Spend a Penny on Options (but still trade them)

This isn't a gimmick. Nor are you simulating trades.

You can make actual money trading options without risking a penny.

I've shown hundreds of people how to do it already, and now I'm ready to show you with my new "Extra Cash" Master Class.

Click here to see how to start trading.