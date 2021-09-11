Trade of the Week: First Solar

Options, Videos
by Jay Soloff

For the first time in a while, First Solar (FSLR) showed up on the unusual options volume radar. The domestic solar company has seen its stock price perform nicely since 2020 and the push for more green energy solutions in the US. The options on FSLR traded 6x the normal volume on a day last week, with 88% of the activity in calls. That much of a disparity between calls and puts tends to be a bullish signal. The largest trade of the day was a block of over 1,400 out-of-the-money March calls that were purchased.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.