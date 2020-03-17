Trade of the Week: Financial Sector Stocks

Options, Videos, Volatility
by Jay Soloff

With stocks in a bear market and potentially more selling ahead, the Fed has cut interest rates to 0% and started a new $700 billion quantitative easing program. This could cause a substantial amount of volatility in the market, but especially in rate sensitive sectors like financials. In fact, a trader just bought a large straddle in SPDR Sector Select – Financial ETF (XLF).

A straddle is when both the call and put at the same strike in the same expiration are purchased. It is a trade that can make money when there is a lot of volatility (movement) in the stock/ETF. This particular trade seems to predict a huge move (up or down) in XLF before September.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.