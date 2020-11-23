Trade of the Week: FCEL

There’s been a massive amount of unusual options activity in electric vehicles and related companies this past week. FuelCell Energy (FCEL) makes hydrogen fuel cells for power plants, although the technology is often talked about for use in electric vehicles, and has seen its share price climb 109% this past week.
FCEL options traded 11x more than normal one day last week with what looks to be both call buying and put selling in December and January. Both of these strategies are considered bullish for the stock.
Looking for The Next NIO?
One of the more interesting stock market stories has been the rise of TSLA challenger NIO. Shares for both have been loosely correlated for most of the year... until the stock was upgraded by JPMorgan.
Trading volume and options activity have taken off creating some interesting trade set-ups. Here's how I'm finding those trades and making them with extra cash sitting around the house. Click here for details.
[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro
Follow these 10 simple rules from 20-year professional options trading veteran, Jay Soloff and start earning a reliable extra income from options.
NO prior experience needed to master these 10 simple options trading rules.
Enter your email below and receive access to this FREE guide...