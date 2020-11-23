Trade of the Week: FCEL

There’s been a massive amount of unusual options activity in electric vehicles and related companies this past week. FuelCell Energy (FCEL) makes hydrogen fuel cells for power plants, although the technology is often talked about for use in electric vehicles, and has seen its share price climb 109% this past week.

FCEL options traded 11x more than normal one day last week with what looks to be both call buying and put selling in December and January. Both of these strategies are considered bullish for the stock.