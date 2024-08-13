Trade of the Week: DIS

This week, we are doing an options analysis of Disney (DIS). The company posted earnings and the stock dropped about 5% on the day.
However, volatility remains elevated for now, which keeps options prices higher than normal. This can make selling options more attractive from a return perspective.
We are looking at DIS because there is a single stock covered call ETF from YieldMax called DISO that could be (or could not be) an interesting addition to the portfolio in my new ETF Income Trader service.
