Trade of the Week: CSTL

Trade of the Week
by Jay Soloff
Last week, in my 48-Hour Income service, we sold a cash-secured put on healthcare diagnostics company, Castle Biosciences (CSTL). 

In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.

We noticed CSTL put premiums were elevated with options expiration coming up.

The lack of liquidity in the options, while posing a challenge, was also likely a reason for the higher premiums.

We sold the 17.5 puts and the stock remained well above our strike price, allowing us to collect about 2.8% in profits in just two days.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay is also the editor for 48-Hour Income, Options Insiders, and co-editor of Weekly Income Accelerator and POWR Income with Tim Plaehn. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.
