Trade of the Week: CSTL

Last week, in my 48-Hour Income service, we sold a cash-secured put on healthcare diagnostics company, Castle Biosciences (CSTL).

In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.

We noticed CSTL put premiums were elevated with options expiration coming up.

The lack of liquidity in the options, while posing a challenge, was also likely a reason for the higher premiums.

We sold the 17.5 puts and the stock remained well above our strike price, allowing us to collect about 2.8% in profits in just two days.