Trade of the Week: COIN

Options
by Jay Soloff

Last week, we saw quite a bit of options action in Coinbase (COIN). The company runs a popular exchange for trading cryptocurrencies and has recently had an IPO. On a day when the stock was up about 7%, 68% of the options volume was in calls. When significantly more calls than puts trade, it tends to be a bullish indicator. One of the larger trades of the day was a short put spread that reaches max gain as long as the stock remains above $250 by July 16th expiration.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.