Trade of the Week: CHWY

In my 48 Hour Income service last week, we sold a put on online pet food store, Chewy (CHWY).

In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.

CHWY had somewhat elevated volatility despite having earnings the week before.

There was enough premium in the options to get about 1.3% selling puts, which we collected in just about 2 days with very little stress involved.