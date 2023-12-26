Trade of the Week: CHWY

In my 48 Hour Income service last week, we sold a put on online pet food store, Chewy (CHWY).
In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.
CHWY had somewhat elevated volatility despite having earnings the week before.
There was enough premium in the options to get about 1.3% selling puts, which we collected in just about 2 days with very little stress involved.
Introducing a New 48-Hour Income Strategy
There’s a new way for you to collect an average of $300 in extra income in just 48 hours using a NEW proprietary trading system. Weekly payments like $360, $390, and even $405 are possible in both bull and bear markets. The only requirement is to just sit down at your computer for 10 minutes a week. Click here now to discover how to unlock this 48-hour income strategy.