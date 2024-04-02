Trade of the Week: CHWY

Trade of the Week
by Jay Soloff
Subscribe to all of Jay Soloff’s free trading research

Last week, in my 48-Hour Income service, we sold a cash-secured put on online pet food supplier, Chewy (CHWY). 

In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.

CHWY put premiums were elevated at the time due to upcoming earnings.

The share price dropped after earnings, but remained above our strike price, and we were able to let our puts expire without too much stress.

Those who sold the 15 puts made roughly 2% on the trade in just about two days. 

Single best way to generate income in 2024 (not dividends)

There’s a new way to collect income every 48 hours without dividends and without taking big risks. I just launched this strategy and it’s one of our top converting in history.

Click here for the details.

 

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay is also the editor for 48-Hour Income, Options Insiders, and co-editor of Weekly Income Accelerator and POWR Income with Tim Plaehn. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.
Subscribe to all of Jay Soloff’s free trading research