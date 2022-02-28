Trade of the Week: BITO

Bitcoin, Options, Videos
by Jay Soloff

The market has been in a downturn lately and this include bitcoin. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), which tracks bitcoin futures, is down about 18% year-to-date. BITO trades a fair amount of options on the average day – about 70,000 – so it was surprising to see a 22,400 block of April puts trade last week. The trade appears to be rolling March puts to April and down to a lower strike. In this case, it’s very possible the puts are being used as hedge against a long cryptocurrency position.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.