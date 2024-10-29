Trade of the Week: BABA

This week, we are doing a covered call analysis on Alibaba (BABA). The stock price has pulled back recently after a large surge in Chinese stocks.

In the meantime, volatility has been moving higher as earnings will be released in a few weeks. These factors may provide a solid setup for a covered call trade.

We are looking at BABA because there is a single stock covered call ETF from YieldMax, BABO, which could be (or could not be) an interesting addition to the portfolio in my ETF Income Trader service.