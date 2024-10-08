Trade of the Week: ARKK

Trade of the Week
by Jay Soloff
This week, we are doing a covered call analysis on Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK). The stock price has been trading mostly within a range for the majority of the year.

In the meantime, volatility has started to move higher in recent weeks. Both of these variables together could suggest a nice setup for a covered call trade.

We are looking at ARKK because there is a single stock covered call ETF from YieldMax, OARK, which could be (or could not be) an interesting addition to the portfolio in my new ETF Income Trader service. 

