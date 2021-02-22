Trade of the Week: AMC

The options action continues to run hot in AMC Entertainment (AMC). AMC was one of the stocks targeted as a short squeeze candidate by the Wall Street Bets crowd. The movie theater business has suffered quite a bit from the pandemic, but there’s a case for it bouncing back later this year. It looks like a lot of smaller traders are buying calls, looking for a move higher in the stock. One larger trade involved a call spread, which involves buying one call and selling another one at a higher strike.

