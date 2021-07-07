Three Top Small Cap Stocks Popular with Robinhood

Some of the market’s most rewarding opportunities can be found in small-cap stocks. Just over the last few years, for example:

Fate Therapeutics (FATE) soared from just $2.52 to $92

Digital Turbine (APPS) jumped from about $2 to $68

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) rocketed from a low of about $3.45 to $40

While we all wish we could have been in those stocks, there are plenty others that offer a similar opportunity. In fact, according to Robinhood, some of the most popular small-cap stocks among its investors include:

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM)

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Genius Brands International (GNUS)

Robinhood Small Cap: Zomedica Corp. (ZOM)

Zomedica is an animal health product company, whose TRUFORMA platform could help it tap into a potential $5.3 billion pet diagnostics market. With it, vets can reportedly detect thyroid issues in dogs and cats, as well as adrenal issues in dogs.

While the company doesn’t have revenue just yet, it does expect to aggressively push TRUFORMA sales over the next few quarters. In addition, after rocketing from a November 2020 low of six cents to a high of $2.91, the Zomedica stock did pull back to $0.78, where it’s been consolidating. Should we see impressive sales growth from the company, Zomedica could potentially test prior highs.

Robinhood Small Cap: Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

According to the company’s website, “Ideanomics is a global company focused on the convergence of financial services and industries experiencing technological disruption… The Ideanomics Mobility division is a service provider which facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators through offering vehicle procurement, finance and leasing, and energy management solutions. Ideanomics Capital is focused on disruptive fintech solutions for the financial services industry.”

While Ideanomics isn’t one of the most well-known stocks on the market, that may soon change, all as the company moves to electrify commercial bus and truck fleets. Most recently, the company acquired US electric vehicle tractor maker, Solectrac.

“The acquisition of Solectrac is perfectly aligned with our EV and Mobility initiatives,” said Alf Poor, Ideanomics’ CEO, in a company press release. “EV tractors have proven to be superior to their diesel counterparts not only when it comes to torque and overall performance, but also when you consider operating costs, reliability, and the positive impact they have on the environment. They are also an underserved part of the market when it comes to EV initiatives.

Robinhood Small Cap: Genius Brands International (GNUS)

Another hot small-cap stock among the Robinhood crowd is Genius Brands International, which describes itself on its website as a “…leading global kids media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution.”

With Genius Brands, growth doesn’t appear to be an issue. In fact according to a press release, “Revenues for the quarter were $1,064,263 compared to $334,730 over the same period last year, reflecting a year over year increase of 218%. The increase was across a number of key performance indicators, including overall revenue, channel viewership, animation catalogue size, foreign sales, and advertising & marketing services.”

At the time of this writing, Ian Cooper did not hold a position in any of the noted stocks.