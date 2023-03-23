This investment is up 66% YTD and climbing

This is a polarizing topic for many…
But, right now, Bitcoin is up 66% YTD and still going.
Today, I’m going to look at the long-term Bitcoin chart and determine if this rally has legs or not.
Whether you like cryptocurrencies or not, watching the price of Bitcoin can give you a good clue on where money is flowing in this volatile market.
While many stocks are negative in the last 3 months, Bitcoin is running hot.
Take a look and see if it’s worth putting some money into.
I make videos like this every Thursday for you for free.
Click here to see where Bitcoin might go,
You Can Generate Up to 96X More Income Inside 401(k)s & IRAs With This One Trick
Brokers don't typically advertise "Income Accelerator Accounts..."
But if you follow the simple step-by-step instructions here...
And request an upgrade before my next trade...
You'll be able to buy the same stocks as everyone else but collect as much as 96X MORE income.