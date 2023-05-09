Three Bank Stocks to Buy Immediately

Banking Industry
by Tim Melvin
Subscribe to all of Tim Melvin’s free investing research

As bank stocks fall around us, it is important to remember that the perception of the market is often not reality.

In this presentation from my recent MoneyShow appearance, I cover why the banking ‘crisis” is a buying opportunity of historic proportions. We are seeing high-quality banks with plenty of capital, strong balance sheets, and pristine loan portfolios trade at valuations similar to 2008.

While the internet pundits proclaim doom and gloom, experienced analysts and bankers are quick to point out that while deposit competition has stiffened, most banks are not seeing catastrophic deposit runs.

It may be volatile, but the returns from quality bank stocks should be enormous from current levels. Patient-aggressive investors in banks should see massive total returns.

This dividend stock beat the market by 2,325% in the past 22 years!

It’s not REITs or blue chips like Disney. A small, little-talked about area of the dividend stock market is pumping out market-beating returns like no tomorrow. Over 22 years, they’ve handily beat the market… and I have the #1 stock of these to give you now.

 

Author: Tim MelvinTim Melvin is a 30 year plus veteran of financial markets. He uses rigorous quantitative analysis based on the principles used in deep value and private equity styles of investing to help investors compound their wealth using strategies designed to maximize profits and minimize risk. He uses in-depth research efforts to uncover special situation opportunities that can profit regardless of market direction. He has also developed models for building alternative income portfolio that can help individual investors uses income producing portfolios previously available only to individuals. Tim believes that individuals have powerful advantages over institutions but are not taught how to use them. He wants to be the one who help individual investors stop taking entirely too much risk for too little return. Tim is the editor of The 20% Letter, Bank Takeover Letter, Underground Income, and 2023 Turn-Around Project.
Subscribe to all of Tim Melvin’s free investing research