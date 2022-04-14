The Fed Wants to Crash the Stock Market

With inflation hitting 8.5% in the Tuesday report (a 40-year record)…

The Federal Reserve IS NOT going to slow down their plans to raise rates and sell off their bond holdings.

So far, we’ve seen many tech stocks down 30%…50% if not more.

However the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and Dow are still hanging around all-time high ranges.

What’s going on?

In this brief 5-minute video… I’ll explain exactly what’s going on.

And why the Federal Reserve has no choice but to crash stocks.

This isn’t a sales pitch.

It’s a 100% free, 5-minute video. And I think it’ll be very eye-opening for you.