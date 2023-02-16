The Easiest Way to Lose Money in This Market Today

There’s a lot more chatter online about trading…

Chatter I heard back in early 2021 when markets were going crazy with junk companies like Gamestop going parabolic.

It’s easy to get sucked into this narrative again looking for “quick wins.”

But I have a lesson to share with you today if you do plan to dip your toes into this current ‘short-term bullish trend’ market.

It’s an important lesson especially if you spend a good amount of time reading CNBC, stock charts and more.

I share these types of tips every single Thursday for free.

Here’s the easiest way to lose money in this market (don’t be doing this right now),