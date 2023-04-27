The Dollar Is Going to Bounce and Here’s What that Does to Stocks

The Dollar Index (DXY) just hit a 1-year low almost to the day.
Last April, we saw the DXY almost breaking below 101 as it is right now.
It’s interesting…
As the Dollar moves up and down… it’s almost perfectly correlated to how stocks move.
When the Dollar dropped 10%+ this year, stocks have rallied hard.
So…
If the Dollar rallies here, what do you think will happen to equities?
They could go down. Or, maybe they do something else.
In my free Thursday video, in 2-minutes I’ll share what stocks could do if the dollar rallies.
I share these tips for free every Thursday so stay subscribed. This is my best stuff in times of uncertainty.
Click here to see where stocks could go during a Dollar rally,
Ask a Finance AI About Your Next Investment (FREE-OF-CHARGE)
AI has completely transformed the way we as a society live, work, travel, communicate, and learn. And now, it can transform the way you invest, too.
With this new AI investing assistant, you can simply ask “What are the next tech trends to invest in?” or “Which funds pay the highest dividends?” - and immediately get the right response you need to understand and develop your portfolio.
Today, you can get access to this finance AI for $0 over the next 30 days. Click here to get started.