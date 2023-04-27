The Dollar Is Going to Bounce and Here’s What that Does to Stocks

The Dollar Index (DXY) just hit a 1-year low almost to the day.

Last April, we saw the DXY almost breaking below 101 as it is right now.

It’s interesting…

As the Dollar moves up and down… it’s almost perfectly correlated to how stocks move.

When the Dollar dropped 10%+ this year, stocks have rallied hard.

So…

If the Dollar rallies here, what do you think will happen to equities?

They could go down. Or, maybe they do something else.

In my free Thursday video, in 2-minutes I’ll share what stocks could do if the dollar rallies.

I share these tips for free every Thursday so stay subscribed. This is my best stuff in times of uncertainty.

Click here to see where stocks could go during a Dollar rally,