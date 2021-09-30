The #1 Sector I’m Looking at as Bond Yields Skyrocket

Bonds, Options, Videos
by Serge Berger

We’re seeing bond yields on the 2-yr government bonds hitting 2020 numbers again.

And this only benefits one specific sector.

It’s not oil or materials.

There’s another sector I’m seeing very bullish moves in… and I even point out 2 stocks that could see some upside.

If you’re watching inflation as I am… you should be watching bonds.

And right now, bonds are making moves.

Want a stock idea to fight inflation?

Watch the video above.

Discover the one trade to replace your income for life

There’s a new way to make fast money in the markets without day trading options or stocks. It’s actually possible to generate thousands of dollars in as little as 11 days.

Take a look how..

 

Author: Serge BergerEvery 11 days, there is an opportunity in the market to collect 8-10% returns. Ex-investment banker and 20-year options trader, Serge Berger shows you how inside 11-Day Trader. Serge uses technical analysis to dig up stocks that are set to make a big move. Once he finds them, he places a special 11-day trade to capture gains while lowering risk. The goal is to win up to 82% of the time.