The #1 Sector I’m Looking at as Bond Yields Skyrocket

We’re seeing bond yields on the 2-yr government bonds hitting 2020 numbers again.

And this only benefits one specific sector.

It’s not oil or materials.

There’s another sector I’m seeing very bullish moves in… and I even point out 2 stocks that could see some upside.

If you’re watching inflation as I am… you should be watching bonds.

And right now, bonds are making moves.

Want a stock idea to fight inflation?

Watch the video above.