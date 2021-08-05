Tesla’s Stock Looks Like it’s About to Explode!

by Serge Berger

I’m seeing an incredible opportunity building with Tesla.

So far, in 2021, the stock is actually negative (while the S&P and Nasdaq hit records).

Normally, that is a bearish sign for a stock… but, remember, we saw Tesla make massive moves in the last 2 years shooting up as much as 1,684%.

Consolidation is okay.

And consolidation could be finishing up soon.

Check out my thoughts in this brief 5-minute video (the Tesla bit is halfway through)

