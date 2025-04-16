Revive American Industry and Your Portfolio With These High-Yield Stocks

One big goal of Trump’s tariff scheme is to incentivize companies to bring manufacturing back to the U.S. Setting up new factories in the U.S. will require a lot of capital. Companies won’t pay for the construction out of free cash flow. They will borrow money for infrastructure and construction.

Investing in the stocks of companies that provide commercial financing gets you in on the ground floor, so to speak. These stocks typically pay attractive dividend yields.

Most investors think of Starwood Property Trust (STWD) as a finance REIT that makes loans on commercial properties, such as office buildings. However, STWD also has a significant infrastructure funding business. For 2024, the division made $1.4 billion in loans. And, during the company’s fourth quarter earnings call, Chairman and CEO Barry Sternlicht noted the company had recently made its first massive data center loan. Starwood Property Trust has the ability to take down massive construction, infrastructure, and commercial mortgage loans. The unchanging $0.48 quarterly dividend has a reliable annuity with a 10% plus yield.

Business development companies (BDCs) make business operation loans to small-to-midsized corporations. As large companies plan to move manufacturing back to the U.S., smaller companies will have many opportunities to provide services to the new manufacturing facilities.

A BDC is a pass-through entity that is required to pay investors 90% of net interest income as dividends. These companies have extensive experience providing funding, advice, and guidance to companies looking to get into new businesses or expand what they already do.

Blue Owl Capital Corp. (OBDC) is one of the largest publicly traded BDCs. Its shares yield over 11%, which doesn’t include the regular supplemental payouts the company makes.

The best thing about these two high-yield stocks is that you can already earn great yields right now. Then, as reshoring commences, they are positioned to grow their lending businesses, further rewarding investors.