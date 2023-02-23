Read This If You’re a Tesla Stock Investor

Tesla’s stock has nearly doubled from December lows…

Up 69% YTD.

When the markets do well, Tesla seems to lead the charge as money flows into risk assets.

Where Tesla goes from here could spell the direction of the stock market going forward.

I’m looking at the stock right now and I’m seeing some clouds forming.

No, I don’t think it’ll shoot back down to lows tomorrow…

But I do see some worrying factors at play I want to share with you.

I share tips like this every Thursday for FREE in my weekly video.

Take 3 minutes and learn about what I’m looking at for Tesla as this might affect the stock market for the next few months.