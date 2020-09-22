Trade of the Week: ORCL

Oracle (ORCL) has been in the news quite a bit lately with its potential partnership with Tik Tok, a popular teen video streaming app. The US wants China’s ByteDance to sell Tik Tok to a US company due to national security concerns.

Several companies have been in the bidding, but ORCL seems to have won out with a partnership deal – at least for now. One trader doesn’t think the deal will be resolved until at least early next year, and made a large bet using options that ORCL will stay in a range until then.