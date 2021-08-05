Options 101: What Do In the Money, At the Money, and Out of the Money Mean?

SEO
by Ian Cooper

Over the last few weeks, we’ve covered quite a few hot topics when it comes to options.

In fact, we recently reported:

Today, we wanted to dive into three other terms you’ll hear often: “in the money” (ITM), “at the money” (ATM), and “out of the money” (OTM).

stock options

“In the money,” or ITM

In-the-money options have intrinsic value, or represent the value an option would have it were closed today. For example, if a call option strike price is $25 and the price of the underlying stock is $30, the call option is in the money by, or has an has intrinsic value of, $5.

Let’s look at it another way: at the moment, Apple trades at $147. If I were to buy a call option with a strike price of $145, my call would have $2 of intrinsic value. Simply put, calls with a strike price below the underlying stock price are ITM. Put options with strikes above the underlying stock price are also ITM.

“At the money,” or ATM

At-the-money options have a strike price close to or at where the underlying stock currently trades. Let’s use Apple as an example again: if I were to buy a call option with a strike price of $147, and Apple currently trades at $137, my call is considered at the money.

“Out of the money,” or OTM

As you might expect, “out of the money” is the opposite of “in the money.”

Out-of-the-money options have no intrinsic value. Apple trades at $147. If I were to buy a call option with a strike price of $155, there’s no intrinsic value. Calls with strike prices above the underlying stock are OTM, as are puts with strikes below the underlying stock price.

Review that a few times. It becomes easier to remember with practice.

Here's Why This Stock Pays 35% Dividends

After 31 years of trading the markets, I just found the Holy Grail of dividend stocks. With a 35% yield and monthly payments, it is a MUST in every income trader's portfolio. Click here to see it..

 

Author: Ian CooperOver the last 20 years, he’s taught thousands of investors how to trade news flow and herd mentality using a unique blend of technical and fundamental analysis. He was among the few analysts to spot the financial crisis of 2008, the top of subprime and Alt-A, the death of Lehman Brothers, Bear Stearns, and New Century Financial, and even the Dow’s collapse to 6,500, as well as its recovery. He even called for gold to rally well above $1.500 when it traded under $600. He's a firm believer that hard work and thorough research will lead to investment success.