One Way To Profit From Higher Uranium Prices

Oil prices have spiked well above $100 per barrel and it’s causing the investment community to rethink alternative forms of energy. One of the beneficiaries of this renewed interest in alternatives is nuclear power. Uranium stocks have seen a big boost to their share prices in recent weeks. One way to capitalize from this situation is by using a covered call strategy in the Global X Uranium ETF (URA). One strategist is using June out-of-the-money calls in a buy-write trade to give the stock room to run higher while still collecting robust premiums.