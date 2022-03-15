One Way To Profit From Higher Uranium Prices

Commodities Investing, Oil
by Jay Soloff

Oil prices have spiked well above $100 per barrel and it’s causing the investment community to rethink alternative forms of energy.  One of the beneficiaries of this renewed interest in alternatives is nuclear power.  Uranium stocks have seen a big boost to their share prices in recent weeks.  One way to capitalize from this situation is by using a covered call strategy in the Global X Uranium ETF (URA).  One strategist is using June out-of-the-money calls in a buy-write trade to give the stock room to run higher while still collecting robust premiums.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.