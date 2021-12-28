One Way To Double Your Dividend From Corporate Bonds

Corporate bonds are near all-time highs as yield seekers are looking to improve on low yields from government bonds. The iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) is one of the most popular vehicles for getting exposure to high quality corporate bonds. However, the dividend yield is only 2.3% for LQD, and the stock itself doesn’t have a lot of upside left. As such, a strategist is using a covered call position to effectively double the divided the stock will pay over the next couple months.