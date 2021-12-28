One Way To Double Your Dividend From Corporate Bonds

by Jay Soloff

Corporate bonds are near all-time highs as yield seekers are looking to improve on low yields from government bonds.  The iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) is one of the most popular vehicles for getting exposure to high quality corporate bonds.  However, the dividend yield is only 2.3% for LQD, and the stock itself doesn’t have a lot of upside left.  As such, a strategist is using a covered call position to effectively double the divided the stock will pay over the next couple months.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.