The Dividend Payer That’s Up 3,000% And You Probably Didn’t Know It Pays Dividends﻿

It feels like COVID-19 is stealing summer. With businesses closed, large gatherings banned, and no baseball (yet), we are in July, but it does not feel like summer should feel.
However there is one traditional Fourth of July event that has not been canceled and may help you get that summer feeling.
Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest, on Coney Island, will take place as scheduled on July 4. The event will give ESPN something to broadcast besides World Series games from 1987.
While you may be familiar with Nathan’s as the sponsor of the famous eating contest, you may not be aware that Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NATH) is a growth stock with a tremendous track record. A special thanks to our own Eddy Elfenbein for making us aware of this gem.
Nathan’s is a 104-year-old company that today distributes hot dogs and other food products through its own branded restaurant system and almost 80,000 retail locations such as supermarkets and club stores. The NATH shares have traded on the stock exchange since the early 1990s.
As a growth stock, NATH has outperformed many more famous names. The current $50 share price represents a 20-fold increase from the $2.50 value near the end of the year 2000. Over the last 10 years, Nathan’s investors realized a total return of 505%, which is double the 252% total return posted by the S&P 500 stock index.
$72,000 Per Year In Retirement?
Thanks to my Endless Income Blueprint.
I’ve found it’s the only way to avoid the Wall Street rat race and take control.
Nathan’s stock price peaked at around $100 per share in mid-2018. At that point, the shares were likely overvalued, trading at 50 times the EPS reported for the fiscal year that ended in March 2018. Earnings grew nicely over the next two years, with the latest reported EPS up by 36% over that period. The P/E ratio is now a more palatable (pun intended) 17.5 times trailing earnings.
It is hard to predict how the COVID-19 crisis will affect the short term results for Nathan’s. The company’s restaurants were closed except for the stores that were able to offer pick up and delivery. However, the company reported significantly higher sales of branded products sold through grocery channels.
Once we get to the post-COVID world, Nathan’s will return growth stock status. A bonus for investors is that in June 2018, the company started to pay regular quarterly dividends. The initial $0.25 dividend was increased to $0.35 per share a year later. The current dividend rate is well covered by EPS, which was $0.76 per share for the quarter that ended on March 29,2020.
Nathan’s Famous is what my fellow editor, Eddy Elfenbein, here at Investors Alley calls a “Stealth Growth Stock.” It’s a growth company not followed by the Wall Street analysts. It is now a dividend-paying stock with attractive upside potential coming out of the pandemic driven crisis.
Do you feel you're ready for retirement?
Or maybe you were before the market crash and need to make up for your losses quickly.
I ask because AARP says the average American today needs $1.18 million to retire comfortably.
Some 'experts' even say you'll need $5 million saved to retire comfortably.
What a load of B.S.!
I can show you how to retire with far less than $1 million saved.
All it takes is a Blueprint.
A detailed battle-plan that gives you the exact steps to never run out of money in retirement.
You can even start with as little as $10,000.
Create an endless stream of income for the retirement of your dreams using my plan.
It's that simple.
Click here to see the details on my 'Endless Income Blueprint'.
[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro
Follow these 10 simple rules from 20-year professional options trading veteran, Jay Soloff and start earning a reliable extra income from options.
NO prior experience needed to master these 10 simple options trading rules.
Enter your email below and receive access to this FREE guide...