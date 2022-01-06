My most valuable tip to determine if a stock is about to rip higher

by Serge Berger

Many looking into buying a specific stock typically look at:

Fundamentals
The broad market
The chart of the specific stock (a la technicals)

And none of these are wrong.

But there’s one step I take first before studying any of these 3 points.

Call it a “step back” approach to determining if a stock is about to rip higher.

It’s a simple tip to follow… yet, so many traders and investors do not do it.

They simply look at an earnings report… or they peek at a chart for a ‘breakout’ and leave it at that.

Those items are important…

But what if I showed you one key piece that’s missing from that approach.

Could save you a lot in losses…

But also raise your winning percentage tremendously over the long haul.

Again, one simple tip.

