Trade of the Week: M

There was quite a bit of unusual options activity last week in Macy’s. The physical department store chain hasn’t been on the radar for most investors in years. In fact, department stores in general were seemingly going the way of the dodo, especially when the pandemic hit.
However, M shares got a boost in recent weeks, and the positive retail sales news (last week) looks to have made at least some investors optimistic about upcoming earnings in September. There was a decent amount of call buying in September options, which expire after earnings come out.
Have You Downloaded Your Copy of the "Beginner's Options Guide"?
If not, here's your chance to save it to your computer while it's still free. That way you will never have to pay for it again in the future.
This guide will get you placing winning trades without you needing to spend hundreds of hours studying.
In fact, you can place your first trade today after reading my "Beginner's Guide" to trading options.
[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro
Follow these 10 simple rules from 20-year professional options trading veteran, Jay Soloff and start earning a reliable extra income from options.
NO prior experience needed to master these 10 simple options trading rules.
Enter your email below and receive access to this FREE guide...