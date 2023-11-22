Lock in a 500% Return in 7 Years

Business Development Corporations (BDCs), Income Investing
by Tim Plaehn
Subscribe to all of Tim Plaehn’s free investing research

Qurate Retail saw its business decimated by the pandemic-related supply chain issues. The company’s share price cratered.

But the investing public has not yet noticed the company is on its way to a recovery.

With a locked-in return, the preferred shares offer a compelling value to patient investors.

Here’s how…

Qurate Retail (QRTEA) operates the Home Shopping Network (HSN) as well as QVC. Before the pandemic, it was a very profitable company. 2019 net income was $867 million, or $1.86 per share. When the pandemic hit, supply chain issues and an untimely warehouse fire decimated the company’s profitability.

Here are the profit numbers for 2020 through 2022:

  • 2020: $2.99 per share
  • 2021: $1.73 per share
  • 2022: $0.15 per share

Qurate posted quarterly losses from the 2022 third quarter through the 2023 second quarter. As a result, its share price dropped from over $12.00 in mid-2021 to well less than $1.00 currently.

The Qurate 8.0% Cumulative Preferred (QRTEP) shares also tumbled sharply. QRTEP traded for close to the $100 par value before the pandemic. Recently, the shares traded for less than $20 before recovering into the mid-$30s.

QRTEP offers a unique opportunity. The shares have a mandatory redemption at par in March 2021. So, let’s do a little math. The QRTEP dividends are $8.00 per share per year. At $35 per share, the preferred shares yield 23%. The dividends have seven years to run, so a total of $56 per share in dividends will be paid until the beginning of 2031. At redemption, shareholders will receive $100 per share.

If you buy QRTEP now and hold until the shares are redeemed, you will receive a total of $156 per share in cash. That is a pretty good, almost guaranteed return on a $35 investment.

It’s the “almost” part that becomes the challenge. The market is pricing the QRTEA shares like there is a high probability that the company will go bankrupt. The analysis for QRTEP is to determine if Qurate Retail can stay in business for another seven-plus years.

In 2022, the Qurate management team launched Project Athens with the goal of returning the company to solid profitability. Over the last three quarters, the bottom-line results have slowly improved. I analyze each quarter’s results for my Dividend Hunter subscribers and let them know what I find out. Currently, the trend line is good, which is a positive for an investment in QRTEP.

“One night a rich friend shared the ultimate secret…”

20 years ago, I assumed what every other misguided investor assumes about making money in the market:

Capital gains will set you free.

But then one night, a rich friend shared the ultimate secret with me...

That's when the light bulb moment about the power of this little known method hit me – years later than I wish.

Click here to discover what my rich friend told me.

 

Author: Tim PlaehnTim is the lead investment research analyst for income and dividend investing at Investors Alley. He is the editor for The Dividend Hunter, an investment advisory focused on creating a high-yield income stream, Weekly Income Accelerator, a covered call trading service, and for investors looking for long-term total returns from their income investments using stocks with ever-growing dividend payments, he offers Monthly Dividend Multiplier. Prior to his work with Investors Alley, Tim was a stock broker, a Certified Financial Planner, and F-16 Fighter pilot and instructor with the United States Air Force. During his time in the service he was stationed at various military locations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Tim graduated from the United States Air Force Academy with a degree in mathematics. In his free time he tours the United States parks, campgrounds, and wilderness areas in his travel trailer.
Subscribe to all of Tim Plaehn’s free investing research