It’s Christmas Come Early with These Investments

It’s Christmas come early.

Not really, but with Thanksgiving behind us, I wanted to start the Holiday season off with a bang.

As everyone is making precise predictions about what stocks are going to do in 2024, I am using math to answer one simple question.

Is this a good time to buy stocks?

The equations and formulas I used are not overly complex, but they are time tested, and each individually has been very accurate when suggesting the future returns for the stock market will be below average.

In combination, they are extraordinarily accurate.

None of them are precise timing tools. They are more like red light-green light indicators.

On second thought, it’s more like road signs.

One reads, “Bridge out ahead.”

The other reads, “Welcome to the Speedway.”

Right now, all signs indicate that buying the stock indexes as a long-term investment is a bad idea right now.

The sane math is telling me that fixed income-bonds, preferred stocks, and discounted fixed-income closed-end funds are likely to deliver solid returns well in excess of historical stock returns.

Today I have a handful of fixed income ideas at various points on the risk curve that have high cash yields with the potential for even higher total returns.

Enjoy and Prosper!