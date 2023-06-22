Is This the Time to “Buy the Dip” in Regional Banks?

Due to the collapse of multiple banks in March, we’ve seen regional banks stay depressed in pricing.

There’s been little pop back to the upside.

And, as more people wake up to the fact that keeping your money in low-interest checking accounts isn’t smart…

We could keep seeing more deposits flee the small banks.

However — high yields from treasuries may not last forever…

So that thrusts us into an interesting tug-of-war to what the future of regional banks might be.

This could be an incredible time to buy with both hands… or a time to stay the heck away.

In this 3-minute short video, I reveal what I think you should do.



I share tips like this every Thursday for free, so stay subscribed.

Click here to see if you should ‘buy the dip’ in regional banks,