Is the TLT ETF a Buy Right Now?

Is the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) finally a better buy…?
That’s what I’d like to address with you all today.
It’s been a long time since bond yields have been racing higher, and thanks to a hawkish Fed this past week, that’s exactly what’s happening.
Which brings me to my main point of discussion: the risk of being too bearish on bonds and how quickly things can have a mean reversion on the market.
To show this, take a look at the 10-Year Treasury Yield chart.
When looking at the structural inflation we had from the 1940s all that way to the 1980s when bonds and yields went dramatically higher (2%-15%), it took us quite a while to get into a more defined and stable environment that lasted up until a year and a half ago.
Until the pandemic hit.
Ultimately, like back in the early 1980s, we’re likely to see a situation of a mean reversion in the bond yields first.
So, what does this mean for investors?
In today’s 4-minute video, I talk about why shorting bonds and the TLT ETF is risky, a possible unexpected move in bond yields and a possible buying opportunity .
I release these weekly tips every Thursday for free, so stay tuned and stay subscribed here.
Serge Berger
Editor of 11-Day Trader
