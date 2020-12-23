Is the Stock Market Open on Christmas Eve?﻿

That’s a question investors ask about the stock market including the New York Stock Exchange – sometimes called the NYSE, Nasdaq, and others. This year Christmas Eve falls on a Thursday: December 24, 2020.

The stock market is closed on Friday, December 25 for the Christmas holiday.

On Christmas Eve the stock market – including the New York Stock Exchange, and Nasdaq – will open at 9:30 a.m. eastern time. The stock market will close early at 1:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will re-open at 9:30 on Monday, December 28, 2020, the first full business day after the Christmas holiday.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange will be closed on Christmas day and will close early for options trades on Christmas Eve.