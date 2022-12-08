Is AMC Going To Spike Again?

AMC Entertainment (AMC) was a popular meme stock for Reddit/Robinhood traders back in the height of the meme stock frenzy. However, the stock hasn’t done much in recent months – until now. Last week the stock jumped 13% in a day with over 3x more options volume than normal. One of the larger trades on the day appears to be a bullish call spread purchase, suggesting the price spike could continue in the short-term.

Right now, the biggest opportunity in the market has nothing to do with buying and selling stock like you’re used to…

It’s a new trade that can generate extra income on-demand every week…

Up to 96x MORE income than dividends, in fact.

It’s called The One Trade Retirement Plan, and you’re about to see how it’s possible to collect as much as $1,475 per week using it below:

See for yourself right here.