Invest in Energy With Two of the Best Dealmakers of All Time

Energy Investing
by Tim Melvin
Fortunes are going to be made in the oil and gas business over the next decade.

The uncomfortable truth that we cannot convert to 100% renewable energy on the timetable currently being touted is beginning to sink in for those who are blessed with a modicum of common sense.

Politicians and activists will take longer.

In other words, oil and gas will be with us for decades.

In the current environment, the divestment trend is causing marginal producers to walk away from the industry. Those in a position to buy these assets are going to make enormous amounts of money.

In this issue of Hidden Profit Report, let’s take a look at an opportunity to invest in the oil and gas consolidation cycle with two of the best dealmakers of all time…

