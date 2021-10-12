How To Generate A Higher Return From Small Cap Stocks

Dividend Investing
by Jay Soloff

One of the most popular ETFs to trade is the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM).  The widely-used ETF tracks small cap stocks and is one of the most heavily traded index ETFs in the world.  Recently, a trader made a large covered call trade on IWM using at-the-money options.  The strategy, with options expiring next January, brought in $7.5 million in options premiums, which works out to a roughly 4.5% return in a little less than four months.  The strategist will also collect the December dividend from IWM.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.