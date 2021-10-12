How To Generate A Higher Return From Small Cap Stocks

One of the most popular ETFs to trade is the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM). The widely-used ETF tracks small cap stocks and is one of the most heavily traded index ETFs in the world. Recently, a trader made a large covered call trade on IWM using at-the-money options. The strategy, with options expiring next January, brought in $7.5 million in options premiums, which works out to a roughly 4.5% return in a little less than four months. The strategist will also collect the December dividend from IWM.

