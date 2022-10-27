How stocks perform during midterms (and a dire warning)

Dividend Investing, Growth Stocks
by Serge Berger

In my free weekly video, I have an interesting chart to show you. 

Over 20+ years, the S&P 500 has a historical pattern of how it performs in November and December. But, more importantly, how it performs during midterms. 

We have midterms in two weeks, obviously, so let me give you a glimpse of how stocks perform during midterms. 

Watch until the end…


Because I also issue a very dire warning as well in the last 2 minutes. 

I release this free video content every single Thursday, so stay tuned. 

This $1,475 per week stock doesn’t pay a dividend

This stock does NOT pay a dividend…

Yet it can generate as much as $1,475 per week in retirement.

Add that up… and you’re looking at an extra $5,900 per month.

That’s why I don’t want you to miss out. The next payout could be coming just days from now, and you don’t want to live in regret if you miss this:

Click here now for all the urgent details.

 

Author: Serge BergerEvery 11 days, there is an opportunity in the market to collect 8-10% returns. Ex-investment banker and 20-year options trader, Serge Berger shows you how inside 11-Day Trader. Serge uses technical analysis to dig up stocks that are set to make a big move. Once he finds them, he places a special 11-day trade to capture gains while lowering risk. The goal is to win up to 82% of the time.