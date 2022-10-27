How stocks perform during midterms (and a dire warning)

In my free weekly video, I have an interesting chart to show you.

Over 20+ years, the S&P 500 has a historical pattern of how it performs in November and December. But, more importantly, how it performs during midterms.

We have midterms in two weeks, obviously, so let me give you a glimpse of how stocks perform during midterms.

Watch until the end…



Because I also issue a very dire warning as well in the last 2 minutes.

I release this free video content every single Thursday, so stay tuned.