How stocks perform during midterms (and a dire warning)

In my free weekly video, I have an interesting chart to show you.
Over 20+ years, the S&P 500 has a historical pattern of how it performs in November and December. But, more importantly, how it performs during midterms.
We have midterms in two weeks, obviously, so let me give you a glimpse of how stocks perform during midterms.
Watch until the end…
Because I also issue a very dire warning as well in the last 2 minutes.
I release this free video content every single Thursday, so stay tuned.
This $1,475 per week stock doesn’t pay a dividend
This stock does NOT pay a dividend…
Yet it can generate as much as $1,475 per week in retirement.
Add that up… and you’re looking at an extra $5,900 per month.
That’s why I don’t want you to miss out. The next payout could be coming just days from now, and you don’t want to live in regret if you miss this: