Here’s Why FATE’s Stock Priced Popped

SEO
by Ian Cooper

FATE’s stock price was higher on Friday because Fate Therapeutics (FATE) highlighted positive interim data from its study of FT516 in combination with Rituximab for B-cell Lymphoma.

“FT516 is the Company’s universal, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell product candidate derived from a clonal master induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) line engineered with a novel high-affinity, non-cleavable CD16 (hnCD16) Fc receptor, which is designed to maximize antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC), a potent anti-tumor mechanism by which NK cells recognize, bind and kill antibody-coated cancer cells,” according to a recent press release from FATE.

Better, “No dose-limiting toxicities, and no FT516-related serious adverse events or FT516-related Grade 3 or greater adverse events, were observed. The FT516 treatment regimen was well tolerated, and no treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) of any grade of cytokine release syndrome, immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome, or graft-versus-host disease were reported by investigators,” they added.

Further progress could lead to higher highs for Fate Therapeutics.

In addition, the company reported a quarterly loss of 48 cents for Q1 2021, which was wider than a year-earlier loss of 44 cents. Fate also posted revenues of $11 million for the quarter, beating year-earlier revenue of $2.5 million. The company also hold $888.4 million in cash.

At the moment, shares of FATE trade at $75.65.

At the time of this writing, Ian Cooper did not hold a position in Fate Therapeutics stock.

Here's Why This Stock Pays 35% Dividends

After 31 years of trading the markets, I just found the Holy Grail of dividend stocks. With a 35% yield and monthly payments, it is a MUST in every income trader's portfolio. Click here to see it./a>.

 

[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro

[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro

Follow these 10 simple rules from 20-year professional options trading veteran, Jay Soloff and start earning a reliable extra income from options.

 

NO prior experience needed to master these 10 simple options trading rules. 

 

Enter your email below and receive access to this FREE guide...

You have Successfully Subscribed!

As a bonus you’ll receive a free subscription to The Market Cap, an independent newsletter filled with investment ideas for dividend, growth, and options investors. You’ll also receive occasional offers and discount notices from Investors Alley and select partners.

Author: Ian CooperOver the last 20 years, he’s taught thousands of investors how to trade news flow and herd mentality using a unique blend of technical and fundamental analysis. He was among the few analysts to spot the financial crisis of 2008, the top of subprime and Alt-A, the death of Lehman Brothers, Bear Stearns, and New Century Financial, and even the Dow’s collapse to 6,500, as well as its recovery. He even called for gold to rally well above $1.500 when it traded under $600. He's a firm believer that hard work and thorough research will lead to investment success.